The two featherweights have been scheduled to fight each other on two separate occasions.

Arkansas [US], May 31 : UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has replied to Movsar Evloev's callout for a fight.

Both featherweight fights failed to come to fruition on two occasions with each fighter withdrawing once. Their recent fight at UFC 288 was cancelled after Mitchelled pulled out of the fight due to an injury.

Mitchell responded to the callout earlier by Evloev by posting a video on Instagram stating that he is looking for a fight and is happy to entertain a fight with him in August.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs2HqG2AyQI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MmJiY2I4NDBkZg==

"Hey Movsar, I hear you still want to fight me, That's good because I'm looking for somebody to fight. How about Aug. 5 in Nashville? Until then, I've got bigger fish to fry than you buddy."

Last week, Evloev took to Twitter to issue a challenge to Mitchell.

"So when are you gonna be ready to go @ThugnastyMMA ? I heard you said it won't take long, otherwise just publicly admit you want nothing to do with me." Evloev wrote in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/MovsarUFC/status/1662870192098279425?s=20

Mitchell was replaced by Diego Lopes on five days' notice at UFC 288 but was defeated by Evloev. Despite two failed bookings, it seems like the featherweights are eager to face one another.

Mitchell has been out of the competition after his submission loss to Ilia Topuria this past December at UFC 282.

