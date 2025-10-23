The Year of Divyanshi Bhowmick: 5 top achievements of India's rising table-tennis star this year

New Delhi [India], October 23 : In a sport often dominated by experience and composure, table-tennis player Divyanshi Bhowmick is rewriting the script despite being in her early teens. Based out of Mumbai, the young paddler has packed 2025 with breakthroughs that most players only dream of across entire careers.

Divyanshi has used 2025 as a springboard to launch her indomitable talent into the world, turning potential into podiums. Whether it was upsetting Chinese opponents, clinching world-ranking milestones, or creating history, the teenager has made it clear that Indian table tennis has a new rising starand it's not one to fade anytime soon.

In October 2025, Divyanshi and her doubles partner Syndrela Das climbed to World No. 1 in the ITTF Under-19 Girls' Doubles rankingsmarking a massive career first for Divyanshi. The duo's chemistry and precision have made them a feared pairing on the youth circuit, and their rise to the top capped off months of consistent performances across World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contenders, as per a press release.

-Historic Asian Title

At the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Divyanshi etched her name into Indian table tennis history. By winning the U-15 girls' singles title, she became the first Indian in 36 years to clinch a continental singles crown at this level. Her road to gold was lined with giant-slaying performances, most notably in the semifinal and final, where she defeated top-seeded Chinese opponents with poise and attacking flair.

-TTSL Heights

Divyanshi's 2025 domestic season had its own milestones. In the Table Tennis Super League (TTSL) Maharashtra, she became the talk of the auction when she fetched Rs 82,000, making her the highest-paid player of the seasonremarkable for someone just 14 years old. She lived up to the billing, going on to win the Best Women's Player award at the end of the tournament. Later, Divyanshi also got her first taste of UTT action when she partook in the Dream UTT Juniors, an initiative featuring India's rising table tennis stars, which ran in parallel to Ultimate Table Tennis.

-WTT Youth Contender Amman Triple Podium

Divyanshi's international medal haul continued in Amman, Jordan, where she bagged three medals in a single eventa display of adaptability across age and event categories. She struck gold in U-15 Mixed Doubles and U-17 Girls' Singles, and added a silver in U-19 Girls' Singles to her tally. Earlier in the year, the teen had also bagged a triple at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender Vadodara, securing gold in the U-15 and U-17 Girls' Singles and silver in the U-15 Girls' Doubles.

-Domestic Silverware

On the domestic front, Divyanshi continued to pile up medals at the UTT National Ranking Tournaments. She claimed bronze (U-17) and silver (U-19) in Vadodara, followed by another silver (U-17) in Delhi. These results underline what has become her signature traitconsistency. Even while juggling international commitments, she has remained dominant across categories, maintaining her position among India's most reliable youth performers.

