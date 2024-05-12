Theegala rises to Tied-7th at Wells Fargo, Schauffele stays in lead with McIlroy second

Charlotte [US], May 12 : Indian American Sahith Theegala rose into the Top-10 as he shot a fine 65 and is now 4-under and tied seventh at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Theegala (73-65) was 4-under for 36 holes. He had an eagle on the Par-5 15th hole, his sixth hole of the day and five birdies against one bogey on the 18th, which was his ninth hole as he started from the tenth. Akshay Bhatia (74-70) rose from T-60 to T-44 with a second round of 1-under 70 at the Par-71 Quail Hollow Club.

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele (65-67), who is seeking an eighth PGA TOUR title, leads by four strokes over world No. 2 Rory McIlroy and Jason Day following a near-faultless 67 for 11-under.

The top Asian was Korean star Sungjae Im who fought hard to stay in the title mix with a second straight 3-under 68.

McIlroy, a three-time winner of the event, and Day, victorious in 2018, shot 68 and 67 respectively for tied second place on 7-under.

The 36-year-old Korean Im produced a superb fightback after dropping two shots in his opening three holes at Quail Hollow Club as he traded six birdies against three bogeys for 6-under 136, leaving him in tied fourth place and five back of 36-hole leader Schauffele.

Schauffele ranked fourth in the world, could have enjoyed a larger lead at the top of the leaderboard if he had not closed with a bogey at the par-4 18th hole.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor