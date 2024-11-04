This season will be my last: Wriddhiman Saha to retire from cricket after Ranji Trophy

New Delhi, Nov 4 India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha said he will retire from cricket at the end of the ongoing 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, bringing the curtains down on his 17-year career.

Saha, who is currently preparing for Bengal's fourth-round fixture against Karnataka in Bengaluru, has announced his decision through a social media post.

"After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember!" he posted on X.

The 39-year-old wickekeeper, who had parted ways with Bengal in 2022-23 following a clash with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Debabrata Das, who alleged Saha was making excuses to avoid playing for Bengal, returned to play for Bengal this season as he was named in the Ranji Trophy squad for the first two matches last month.

Saha, who has played 40 Tests, scoring 1353 runs with three centuries and six fifties, was part of Team India's plans for a long time, but the emergence of Rishabh Pant made his way to the team tougher, although, he continued to play the role of a second wicketkeeper on many occasions.

Saha last played for India in December 2021 before being released from the Central Contracts in 2023.

Before the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Gujarat Titans decided not to retain Saha, who is one of the few players remaining in the league who have featured in every single season, starting from the inaugural campaign in 2008.

Saha has previously played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings. In the 2014 final, when PBKS finished runner-up, he scored a historic century (115 not out off 55 balls).]

