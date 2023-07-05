Thrilled to have put up dominating performance at Asian Kabaddi Championship: Pawan Sehrawat

New Delhi [India], July 5 : Indian kabaddi team lifted their eighth Asian Kabaddi Championship title after defeating Iran 42-32 in the final of the competition in Busan (South Korea) on Friday.

Captain Pawan Sehrawat led from the front with 13 points, meanwhile, Aslam Inamdar and Arjun Deshwal chipped in with eight and five points respectively. The Indian team won each of their games in the competition.

The fifth-highest raid points scorer in the Pro Kabaddi League, Pawan Sehrawat spoke about the importance of this win, "It was fantastic to be victorious in all matches in the tournament. We are thrilled to put up such a dominating performance. The last nine seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League have played a huge part in taking Indian kabaddi to the next level."

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Aslam Inamdar said, "We are very proud of lifting our eighth title. It was absolutely exceptional to play at our best during the entire tournament. Playing the Pro Kabaddi League regularly has certainly brought the best out of us. We are so fortunate to compete in high-octane matches every year. We can only get better from here and therefore we are very excited to improve even more in the upcoming Season 10."

The highest raid points scorer in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Arjun Deshwal expressed, "Defeating Iran always gives you a great feeling. We got a big lead in the first half and it was amazing to stay ahead in the game in the second half. We are certainly hitting our straps very well and we'll look to replicate our performance in the Asian Games. The Gold Medal will be the only thing on our minds."

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Auction will be held from 8-9 September 2023 in Mumbai.

The Pro Kabaddi League has played a vital role in growing the sport of kabaddi in the last nine seasons and the organizers will look to raise the bar even more in Season 10. The players are eagerly waiting to enthral the fans once again during the course of the upcoming season.

