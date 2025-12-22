Tickets for Ranchi leg of Hockey India League 2026 go live

New Delhi, Dec 22 Hockey India on Monday announced that tickets for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 will be free for fans eager to watch the games, as part of their effort to expand the sport's fanbase across multiple cities live.

The Women’s HIL starts on December 28th in Ranchi and concludes on January 10th. The Men’s HIL begins on January 3rd in Chennai, then moves to Ranchi from January 11th. The final leg will be held in Bhubaneswar, known as the cradle of hockey, from January 17 to 26.

Ticket sales for the Ranchi leg of Hero HIL started today at 1100 hours, while tickets for Hero Men’s HIL Chennai will be available from Wednesday at 1100 hours.

Like the previous edition, Hockey India is committed to bringing the sport to every part of the country and making it more accessible for its passionate fans.

Hockey India League (HIL) governing committee chairperson Dilip Tirkey said, “We have once again decided to offer free tickets for hockey fans to come and enjoy all the matches across Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar. While the women’s matches will be in Ranchi, the men’s HIL will be played across three cities. We want to fill the hockey stands with fans who wish to see their favourite stars in action. We will have some of the world’s top players this season and we are eager to witness some fantastic hockey over the span of a month.”

Hockey India League (HIL) governing committee member Bhola Nath Singh echoed similar sentiments and said, “Hero HIL will be a month-long celebration of hockey, and we invite the hockey fans to come watch #hockeykajashn. It was our aim to increase the fanbase for our sport across regions, and we look forward to packed stadiums throughout the season.”

This year’s Hockey India League will showcase an impressive roster of eight men’s teams and four women’s teams, both leagues offering fast-paced, exciting games through their newly revamped formats.

