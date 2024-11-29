Tim David excited for his RCB homecoming, says 'hoping to have exciting memories there'

New Delhi, Nov 29 Australian all-rounder Tim David shared his enthusiasm about rejoining Royal Challengers Bengaluru and expressed hope for creating thrilling memories with the team.

Singapore-born, Australia-raised David was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 3 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah. Interestingly, he began his IPL career with RCB back in 2021, before joining the Mumbai Indians the following year.

"I'm really excited to be playing for RCB this year in this coming cycle. I've linked up with some of the friends, worked with some of the coaching staff before, and obviously it's a great ground there, especially for power hitters, so I'm hoping to have some exciting memories there too," David told IANS.

The 28-year-old big hitter, who has dedicated his career to the 20-over format, played for MI Emirates, MI New York, MI Cape Town, Hobart Hurricanes, Lahore Qalandars, Perth Scorchers, Southern Braves, St. Lucia Kings, and others in the franchise tournaments across the world.

Sharing his experience of playing franchise competitions across the world, he said, "Well a lot of the guys now are playing in a lot of franchise tournaments, but I suppose I've played in a lot of them, and probably the most important thing is how you work with your teammates.

"Sometimes when you're playing with a new team, you might have new teammates, a new coaching staff, a different franchise, and then obviously the country where you're playing the games affects the conditions. So to be able to try and work out a successful method of scoring runs in a new country, that's in those conditions."

In the international T20 franchise leagues, the Australian batter is one of the most sought-after players. From 254 games in the shortest format, he has amassed 4872 runs at a strike rate of 159.79. In the IPL, David has 659 runs at a strike rate just over 170.

David, who is currently playing for the Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10, gave his take on the finisher role in the T10 format and said, "In T10, look, you're just trying to get as many runs as quickly as you can. So yeah, you have the finish of the game comes about quicker; it's only half the overs, so I suppose it's good to practice your method of playing along the format."

The allrounder, who made his debut for Australia against India in Mohali, smashed 54 off 27 in Hyderabad in just his third match. Revealing his future plans, David said, "I'm going to go back home and play the Big Bash at home for Hobart. So, yeah, it's really great to get some games in; get some rhythm batting out in the middle in the lead-up to the Big Bash."

"I'm just looking at what's next, you know, straight ahead of me. So I've got a game tonight, and we're trying to get through the finals here in the T10 and see what happens after that," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor