Title holders Haryana announce squad for Sr National Rugby 7s Championship 2025

Guwahati, April 25 Haryana have announced their squad for the Senior National Rugby 7s Championship 2025. The men’s competition will be held on April 27 and 28 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The defending champions have announced a 12-member squad, with eight players from the Sonipat district. Two players from Jhajjar district and one each from Hisar and Ambala have made it to the final squad for the 12th edition of the Senior National Rugby 7s Championship.

Deepak Kumar Punia will lead Haryana while Ajay Deswal will be his deputy for the tournament. Former Indian captain Vikas Khatri will also ply his trade for Haryana in the upcoming tournament.

“It’s always a proud moment to represent Haryana, especially in a tournament where we have such a rich legacy. Being part of this team for so many years and heading into the Senior National Rugby 7s Championship 2025 as defending champions, the hunger to win is still the same. We’ve prepared hard, and the goal is clear - to bring the gold back home once again,” Vikas Khatri said.

Haryana are eight-time gold medallist at the Senior National Rugby 7s Championship. They won the gold medal in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. The most successful side in the competition settled with a silver medal in the 2016 edition.

Haryana defeated West Bengal 19-7 in the Senior National Rugby 7s Championship 2024 to clinch the gold medal last season. Odisha finished third in the tournament.

Haryana squad: Neeraj Khatri, Ajay Deswal (vice-captain), Suresh Kumar, Hitesh Dagar, Sahil Tushir, Tilaj Raj, Mohit Tushir, Deepak Kumar Punia (captain), Vikas Khatri, Prince Khatri, Aniket, Mohit Khatri.

Substitute Players: Happy and Sachin

Coach: Arun Dagar

