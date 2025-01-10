To get the nod for Sri Lanka tour is a dream come true, says Connolly on Test team call-up

New Delhi, Jan 10 Young all-rounder Cooper Connolly said him receiving the news of his selection into the Australian team for the upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka is something he will never forget as it was a dream come true moment.

"At 21 I would have been happy to play a couple of ODIs and a T20 for Australia. But to get the nod to go to Sri Lanka, I just can't wait. It's such a good group, the coaching staff is amazing, and I feel like I'm going to learn a lot."

"I saw Tony Dodemaide's name pop up and thought there's probably only thing it could be. (It was a) nice phone call, went straight and told mum and dad, mum was about to cry. I'll never forget that moment. Dream come true," said Connolly to reporters at the SCG ahead of Perth Scorchers’ match against Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Asked about the confidence he has in excelling with his left-arm spin bowling in Tests, Connolly, who previously earned T20I and ODI caps for Australia, said, "I feel like my bowling is pretty high at the moment. I like to think it is. That's something that will get me in teams around the world and hopefully more opportunity for Australia. Think my bowling's come a long way in the last 18 months so I'm happy with where it's at.

"Some exposure (at international level) has been quite nice; I've also been on the MRF tour in India, which has been really beneficial for my cricket in spinning conditions. I'm ready to go over there and perform. I've been picked for a reason so I've just got to go over there and embrace it and learn as much as I can."

Connolly’s time in the BBL will be shortened as he will attend a training camp in the UAE before traveling to Galle for the two Tests against Sri Lanka, and he admitted to being awe-struck by seeing what Sam Konstas did on debut against India.

"Seeing him play ramps shots off (Jasprit) Bumrah, it's exciting; I won't be doing that. He's brought so much energy to that team, they already had a lot of energy, but he's just brought something different, the way he plays it's amazing to be honest. He's brave enough to ramp Bumrah three times in an over. It will be a nice opportunity to get in there and hopefully provide some more energy with him."

