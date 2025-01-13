"To lead 125 crore people in Kho Kho is not ordinary": Prateek Waikar on captaining India at inaugural World Cup

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Prateek Waikar, the captain of the Indian men's Kho Kho team, is all set to lead his side in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025, set to kick off at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Waikar has been playing Kho Kho for 24 years, starting at the young age of eight. He began representing the Maharashtra team in 2003 and has since become one of the most prominent figures in the game.

Reflecting on the honour of captaining the Indian team, Waikar expressed his emotions with pride.

"It's a dream come true. To lead 125 crore people in Kho Kho is not an ordinary thing. The hard work I've been putting in for the last 24 years has finally paid off. I've always envisioned this moment on the field, thinking, 'I have to do this.' I waited many years for this opportunity, and today, I'm leading my country with the Indian flag flying across the world. It's a surreal feeling," Waikar told ANI.

Waikar also shared insights into the team's preparation for the global tournament.

"Our preparation has been going strong for the past month. From a pool of 60 boys, the best 15 have been selected. Everyone knows their role, and together, we will strategize to ensure victory. Our focus is clear, and we are determined to stick to our plan and win the World Cup," he explained.

When asked about the toughest competition, Waikar identified Nepal and Bangladesh as teams to watch out for.

"Nepal is a strong contender....and they have come here with solid preparation. Bangladesh, too, is well-prepared and can give us a tough fight. Both teams will be challenging opponents," Waikar remarked.

As the Indian captain gears up for the tournament, his confidence and dedication reflect the spirit of the team. With Waikar at the helm, India aims to make history in the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup.

The event, backed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), will feature 20 men's teams and 19 women's teams from around the globe. The Indian men's team finds itself in Group A alongside Nepal, Peru, Brazil, and Bhutan, while the women's team is in Group A with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

The Indian men's team will begin their campaign against Nepal on Monday, following the opening ceremony, while the women's team will face South Korea on Tuesday in their first match.

Indian men's kho kho team: Pratik Waikar (captain), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh. Standby: Akshay Bangare, Rajvardhan Shankar Patil, Vishwanath Janakiram.

Indian women's kho kho team: Priyanka Ingle (captain), Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, Bhilar Devjibhai, Nirmala Bhati, Neeta Devi, Chaithra R., Subhashree Sing, Magai Majhi, Anshu Kumari, Vaishnavi Bajrang, Nasreen Shaikh, Meenu, Monika, Nazia Bibi. Standby: Sampada More, Ritika Siloriya, Priyanka Bhopi.

