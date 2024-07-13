'Top stuff from our young guns': Jay Shah hails Shubman Gill & Co. for winning Zimbabwe series

Mumbai, July 13 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has congratulated skipper Shubman Gill and his team for their brilliant series victory over Zimbabwe in the five-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill resembled unstoppable Ferraris on a national highway as they resoundingly struck unbeaten fifties to help India thrash Zimbabwe by 10 wickets and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

In the fourth T20I at the Harare Sports Club, India restricted Zimbabwe to 152/7 in 20 overs and then Jaiswal (93 not out) and Gill (58 not out) carried their bats through to hunt down 156 in just 15.2 overs and seal a massive win with 28 balls to spare.

"What a way to clinch the T20I series! Top stuff from our young guns! @ybj_19 (Yashasvi) and @ShubmanGill were spectacular with the bat in the run chase. Congratulations to the entire team and support staff on a fantastic series win. @BCCI #ZIMvIND," Jay Shah wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

India have fielded in the series a young team led by Shubman Gill minus the majority of stars who helped India clinch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 title with a spectacular win over South Africa in the final in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The team started the series on a disappointing note getting bundled out for 102 while chasing a paltry score of 116. They then rode on a century by opener Abhishek Sharma to thrash the hosts by 100 runs and level the series 1-1. The third T20I also went India's way as they rode on a superb bowling performance by Washington Sundar to beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs to take a 2-1 lead before sealing the series thanks to a brilliant batting display by Jaiswal and Gill.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor