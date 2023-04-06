TOPS to financially assist Para-Badminton Players including Pramod Bhagat, Manasi Joshi for upcoming Brazil Para-Badminton International

New Delhi [India], April 6 : Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in their recent meeting has approved the proposal to financially assist 12 Para-Badminton players to participate in the upcoming Brazil Para-Badminton International, which is a Level 2 event and part of the Paris Paralympics pathway for the year 2023.

The funding has been cleared under MYAS's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and will cover financial assistance towards the participation of 12 para-badminton players and their support staff.

The funding will cover athletes' and the support staff's travel, visa, and insurance costs, along with their boarding and lodging costs, their entry fees for the competition, and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) for other daily financial needs.

TOPS Para Shuttlers who will be covered under this are -

1) Pramod Bhagat

2) Manasi Joshi

3) Krishna Nagar

4) Sukant Kadam

5) Nitesh Kumar

6) Manoj Sarkar

7) Suhas Yathiraj

8) Tarun Dhillon

9) Mandeep Kaur

10) Nithya Sre

11) Parul Parmar

12) Msha Ramadass.

