Tottenham Hotspur sign Archie Gray on six-year contract

London, July 2 Tottenham Hotspur has announced the signing of Archie Gray from Leeds United. The versatile midfielder has signed a contract that will run until 2030 and will wear the number 14 shirt.

Born in Durham, Archie joined Leeds at Under-9 level and after progressing well through their Academy system, picked up his first involvement with their first team in 2021 at the age of just 15, when he was part of their matchday squad in the Premier League.

After winning promotion with Leeds’ Under-21s at the end of the 2022/23 season, he made his senior competitive debut on the opening day of the 2023/24 EFL Championship campaign and starred throughout last term in central midfield and at right-back, making 52 appearances in all competitions as Leeds reached the play-off final at Wembley. His performances led to him being named Championship Young Player of the Season.

Still only 18 years of age, Archie is part of the Gray footballing dynasty at Leeds – his father Andy, grandfather Frank and great uncle Eddie all notably played for the club – while on the international stage, he has represented England throughout the younger age groups, where he has played alongside a number of our own Academy starlets.

He made his first appearances for the Young Lions’ Under-21s earlier this year in European Championship qualifying victories against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, scoring on his debut against the former.

Leeds United were left ‘heartbroken,’ following the departure of the homegrown talent.

“Leeds United can confirm Archie Gray has completed a permanent transfer to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee, after the North London outfit met a release clause that was triggered by the club’s failure to get promoted at the first attempt.”

“Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a homegrown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations. Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart,” read the statement by Leeds United on their website.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor