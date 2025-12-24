Transfer moves: Real Madrid forward Endrick joins Lyon on loan

Madrid, Dec 24 As La Liga prepares for the 2026 winter transfer window starting on January 2, Spanish giants Real Madrid and French club Lyon have agreed a deal for Brazilian striker Endrick to spend the second half of the season on loan with the Ligue 1 club, both sides announced

Lyon will pay Real Madrid around one million euros (1.18 million U.S. dollars) for the loan, which does not include an option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

The 19-year-old joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. He scored one goal in 22 La Liga appearances last season, most of them as a substitute, but netted five times to help the club reach the Copa del Rey final.

This season, Endrick has lost playing time due to injury, making just three appearances -- one each in La Liga, the Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. The loan move is expected to give him more minutes as he looks to secure a place in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, striker Gabriel Barbosa is close to returning to his former club Santos on a year-long loan from Cruzeiro, Brazilian media reported.

The 29-year-old former Brazil international is under contract with Cruzeiro until December 2028, but struggled for regular playing time following his move from Flamengo in January.

Barbosa made 49 appearances across all competitions for the Belo Horizonte side, often as a substitute, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists.

Globo Esporte reported that Santos is seeking an agreement under which the two clubs would each cover 50% of the forward's salary.

The report added that Barbosa's close relationship with Santos forward Neymar could play a role in the negotiations. Barbosa scored 83 goals in 207 games for Santos across two separate spells.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor