'Transfer of Knowledge is a challenge': How Special Olympics Bharat athletes are preparing for Berlin Games 2023

New Delhi [India], May 21 : With just over a few weeks left for the Berlin Games 2023, the Special Olympics (SO) Bharat athletes are all geared up to be in action at the showpiece event next month in Germany from June 17 to June 25.

The athletes have worked hard during the three preparatory camps they had for the Berlin Games and now are all set to represent India in the megaevent.

However, their journey for the Berlin Games was not a bed of roses as both the athletes and the coaches had to encounter numerous challenges while training for the Games.

Special Olympics Bharat Chairperson Mallika Nadda provided how the training regime is undertaken and the challenges faced by coaches and the management while training athletes with Intellectual disabilities.

"Athletes with Intellectual Disability (ID) have an overall communication challenge, over that since they belong to different states, the language barrier becomes profound. The social behaviour of the Athletes is closely monitored. Alongside sports training it becomes equally important to train them in activities of daily living and in their communication with each other," Dr Mallika Nadda told ANI.

"The number of Coaches accompanying the Athletes is high for personalised attention. The ratio is maintained at 4 Athletes to 1 Coach. But, in case of a low ability Athlete, a Coach may be dedicated to one Athlete, or in case of high ability athletes, there could be a Coach for 4-5 as well," she added.

The Special Olympics Bharat Chairperson also said changing the environment also poses a challenge as the athletes get accustomed to it.

"Transfer of Knowledge is a challenge too. When an Athlete is trained in a specific area, he /she gets used to that space and environment. A change may pose a challenge where the Athlete must re-adjust, and a Coach's intervention is required then," said Dr Mallika Nadda.

"It is a great challenge for us to identify stadiums that provide, both, residential and sporting facilities to a large contingent of Athletes and coaches. Prior to every camp, it is an uphill task for us to identify a suitable space. We depend on various schools and colleges for the same."

"Additionally, the stadiums, in the area of special needs, cater to the needs of the Athletes with physical challenges. We see people talk about ramps to make stadiums accessible. However, accessibility for Athletes with Intellectual Disability (ID) requires attention to other aspects like colourful, simple, bold, and pictorial signage etc. This would enable the Athletes with Intellectual challenges to be independent, and not require escorts," she concluded.

The team for Special Olympics Bharat had three preparatory camps for the Berlin Games, so far. The last one was organised from April 24-29 in Noida.

Dr Mallika Nadda feels the training camps have helped improve the social behaviour of athletes and have made them more disciplined.

"Certainly, the Athletes are very aware that they, as a big group, are going for the World Games representing India. Their social behaviour improves through these camps. It is a joyful experience for them. They bond with each other and learn to get more independent. They learn discipline and understand that the primary focus is on sports," Mallika Nadda told ANI.

As per the Chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat, There will be a final camp held from June 7-12 2023 for continuing with athletes' sports practises, following which the contingent will depart for Berlin Germany, which is the World Games venue.

The Chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat also informed that 176 Special Athletes and 22 Unified Partners (Athletes without ID) will be participating in 16 Sports at the Berlin Games. The Unified partners will combine with the Special Athletes in 4 sports, namely, Handball, Football, Volleyball and Golf, all four of which will be conducted in their traditional module as well.

Speaking about her vision for specially-abled athletes, Dr Mallika Nadda said, "My vision is to see the inclusion of Persons with ID in every aspect of life. I would like to see them as contributing members of the society. For the acceptance of our Athletes, it is very important to spread awareness."

"I envision conducting the Special Olympics World Games in India sometime in the future and to see an impact in terms of policy changes that make India a model nation, where accessibility, diversity and Inclusion is the attitude of everyone," she signed off.

