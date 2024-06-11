TT ace Poymantee Baisya looks forward to represent India on global stage

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 11 : Young paddler Poymantee Baisya is looking forward to fulfilling her dream of representing India at the international level after being called up to the team for the BRICS Sports Games to be held in Kazan, Russia, from Wednesday.

Securing medals in consecutive feeder tournaments has boosted Poymantee's confidence. She came back with a double medal haul at the WTT Feeder Cappadocia 2024 (Turkey), securing gold in Mixed Doubles with Akash Pal and Silver in Women's Doubles with Krittwika Roy.

The 21-year-old has a happy winning habit in the domestic circuit and is now bringing that to the international calendar.

"Winning these tournaments will prepare me for a tough set of tournaments. I will be going to Russia to represent India at the BRICS Sports Games, which is a big achievement and a lifelong dream for me. After that, I look forward to the Ultimate Table Tennis League and other international tournaments."

However, Poymantee is wary of thinking too ahead. "First, I need to improve my international rankings. I am taking things step-by-step., I have to play more tournaments but for now, my aim is to better myself and my ranking."

Poymantee's international ranking is on an upward trajectory, and she will have to participate in more tournaments abroad to build on that momentum. This is where the Adani Group's support has helped her.

"I have received tremendous support from the Adani Group. They have helped me prepare for international tournaments and extended support by ensuring the essentials are in place. Without this kind of strong backing, it becomes tougher. I want to continue to improve my international ranking so that I can eventually win laurels for India," she said.

"Before I signed up with Adani Group, I played only two international matches in a year but after my association with the Adani Group started, the number of international tournaments I participated in has significantly increased."

Her successful trip to Turkey is a step in the right direction. Touching upon her partnership with Akash Pal in the mixed doubles, where they secured Bronze, she said, "Akash Pal and I have been practising together since we were kids. In 2023, we played doubles in a national ranking tournament. In 2024, Akash and I played our first feeder tournament together in Beirut, Lebanon, where we won Bronze."

"I felt very happy to win Silver in Doubles with Krittwika Roy, considering this was the first time we played together. Akash and I won Bronze in our first international tournament and then won back-to-back titles, which significantly improved our ranking. Our ranking was low before the first two international tournaments but after that, it improved significantly," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor