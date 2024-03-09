Tvesa Malik finishes 26th, lies fifth on Order of Merit on Sunshine Ladies Tour

Gauteng [South Africa], March 9 : Tvesa Malik, who battled hard to make the cut a day earlier finished with a third and final round of 73 and took Tied-26th place in the ADT Ladies Challenge on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa.

Tvesa had a roller coaster of a final round with four birdies and five bogeys, as she added 73 to her first two rounds of 74-71 and finished at 2-over 218.

Tvesa had a fine start with birdies on the Par-5s at the third and fifth, but she gave back both those shots with bogeys on the sixth and the eighth. She picked a third birdie on the ninth to turn in 1-under. However, bogeys on the 11th, 15th and 17th pulled her back again and she finished at 1-over.

Tvesa, a former Women's Pro Golf Tour No. 1, won the SuperSport Ladies Challenge for her first international win two weeks ago. She is now fifth on the Sunshine Ladies Order of Merit.

Helen Kreuzer of Germany shot 66 and was tied at the top with Denmark's Tina Mazarino (65), who had a 5-under 31 on the back nine to force a play-off. Both players were 12-under after 54 holes. Then, Kreuzer won the play-off for the title.

Overnight leader, Ellen Hutchinson-Kay of Sweden, finished with a final round of 72 and a total of 9-under 207. Four players, Germany's Verena Gimmy (64), South African Kiera Floyd (66) and Germany's Carolin Kaufmann (69) were tied for fourth place.

Tvesa will next play in the Standard Bank Ladies Open at the Royal Cape Golf Club. The Sunshine Ladies Tour has eight events on schedule and Tvesa is exempt into all of them. Two of the events are co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour.

