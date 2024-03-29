TVS Racing to sponsor India's Formula 1 aspirant Kush Maini

Bengaluru, March 29 India's young driver Kush Maini has received support for his aspiration to get into the Formula 1 circuit with TVS Racing coming on board as a sponsor. TVS Racing – India’s first factory racing team owned by TVS Racing TVS Motor Company (TVSM) on Friday made the significant move signaling its commitment to the broader motorsports landscape by proudly announcing its sponsorship deal with Kush Maini, the talented Formula 2 (F2) racer.

Renowned for its dominance in two-wheeler motorsport, TVS Racing's support for Kush Maini marks a pivotal step towards fostering motorsports excellence across diverse platforms by the company, TVS Racing informed in a release on Friday.

TVS Racing has trained and given the opportunity to over 5,000 budding racers to sharpen and showcase their skills as part of their TVS OMC program that consists of four categories in India – Rookie, Women’s, Media, and Expert, and TVS Asia One Make Championship that made its foray in 2022 on international tracks. From nurturing talent to achieving international acclaim, the brand's unwavering dedication to motorsports has been a cornerstone of its identity.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Maini said, "It’s an honour to be supported by TVS, a company that's very prestigious in India. It has been a driving force in pushing young talent from India to the world stage. It makes me proud to see the TVS colours on my car and suit in an elite championship like Formula 2. I am grateful for their support."

Maini, hailing from Bengaluru, is an accomplished racing prodigy with an impressive track record. He currently races in FIA Formula 2 and is currently fifth in the championship standings after 3 rounds. He is also part of the Alpine Academy as a junior driver and Mahindra Racing as a reserve driver for Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Maini is mentored by two-time Formula 1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen. Having demonstrated exceptional skill and determination throughout his career, Maini has earned accolades and admiration on both national and international circuits. His pursuit of excellence aligns seamlessly with TVS Racing's ethos of relentless performance and continuous innovation.

Speaking on the collaboration, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, "TVS Racing has consistently strived to push boundaries and redefine standards in motorsports for over four decades now. It’s been instrumental in fostering motorsports in India, with a commitment to nurture talent globally.

"Our efforts with honing the talents of racers like Harith Noah, Aishwarya Pissay, and more, on a global stage is a testament to our commitment to democratising motorsports. And our decision to sponsor Kush Maini underscores the same commitment to nurturing talent and promoting the culture of racing in India, with a keen focus on celebrating international formats including the likes of F1 and F2. As a company deeply rooted in motorsports, we are thrilled to embark on this journey with Kush and extend our support in his endeavours," he said.

