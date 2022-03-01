Two-time Olympic champion Valerie Adams announces retirement from shot put

New Zealand's sporting icon Dame Valerie Adams has called time on her legendary shot put career on Tuesday.

Dame Valerie is one of New Zealand's greatest-ever athletes and steps away from her influential and medal-laden competitive career boasting a huge legacy that spanned more than 20 years.

New Zealand's most decorated track and field Olympian - with golds at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, a silver and a bronze - revealed her decision at a news conference in Auckland after speculation in recent days.

"Whilst today marks the end of my shotput career, Athletics will always be a part of my life. I have given my heart and soul to this sport and loved and nurtured it from a young age," Dame Valerie said.

During her illustrious career the Kiwi represented her country at five Olympic Games winning four medals (two gold, one silver and one bronze), she also claimed eight world titles, five Commonwealth medals (three gold and two silver) and enjoyed a staggering streak of 107 successive shot put victories from 2006 to 2015.

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith praised Adams, saying as per Olympics.com, "She has been a leader of our teams, both through her performance and her actions on and off the field of play. She embodies the values of the New Zealand Team and her drive and determination have been second to none."

"Dame Valerie retires as one of our greatest ever Olympians and athletes. She will be missed by our athletes and our teams, and we wish her all the best for whatever comes next," she added.

