Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu named in BWF Athletes' Commission for third term

New Delhi [India], October 10 : India's star shuttler PV Sindhu has been appointed to the BWF Athletes' Commission for the 2026-2029 term, according to Olympics.com. The two-time Olympic medallist was previously a member of the BWF Athletes' Commission from 2017 to 2025. She has also been a BWF Integrity Ambassador since 2020.

Sindhu, considered to be one of the most celebrated shuttlers in Indian badminton history, will join four other athletes on the Commission for the new term. Reigning women's singles Olympic champion and former world title holder An Se-young of the Republic of Korea, and one-half of the Paris 2024 Olympic women's doubles gold medallists Jia Yifan of the People's Republic of China, are the two other Asians in the list.

Egypt's Doha Hany and Debora Jille of the Netherlands are the other two members of the Commission. According to Olympics.com, all five nominees were automatically confirmed as the only candidates put forward. While Sindhu is returning for her third term, An Se-young and Jia Yifan are the first-timers.

"Pusarla (PV Sindhu) is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment where every athlete - regardless of background or career stage - feels supported, respected and empowered to thrive," the BWF said in a statement as quoted from Olympic.com.

The role of the BWF Athletes' Commission is to ensure that the voices of the badminton players are represented at the highest level. Along with this, the Commission also acts as a consultative body to the BWF Council, advising on key matters such as tournament regulations, player welfare, integrity and the overall competitive environment.

The Commission will elect a Chair and Deputy Chair in the coming weeks. The Chair, once vetted, will gain a full voting seat on the BWF Council, further strengthening athlete representation at the highest level of the sport.

"Athletes are the heart of our sport, and their voices must be central to every decision we make. The BWF Athletes' Commission ensures that our global badminton community is shaped by those who live and breathe the game. Together, we'll work to make badminton one of the world's leading sports. We congratulate the new members and look forward to their contributions in shaping the future of badminton," BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said, welcoming the new members.

