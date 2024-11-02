U-19 World Boxing Championships 2024: Krisha Verma claims Gold as Indian boxers make their mark

Colorado, Nov 2 In a proud moment for India, Krisha Verma clinched the gold medal in the 75kg category on the first day of the U-19 World Boxing Championships 2024 in Colorado, USA. Verma’s decisive victory came with a score of 5-0 against Germany's Lerika Simon, showcasing her dominance and skill in the ring. This significant win put India on the medal tally early in the tournament’s final rounds.

However, other Indian finalists faced tough challenges on the opening day of the finals. Rahul Kundu (75kg) narrowly missed gold in his bout against the USA’s Joseph Awinongya, losing by a score of 4-1. Similarly, Chanchal Chaudhary, Anjali Singh, Vini, and Akansha Phalaswal also delivered strong performances but ultimately settled for silver after close bouts against formidable opponents from England.

In the women's finals, Chanchal Chaudhary (48kg) was disqualified in the third round against England’s Ruby White. In the 57kg category, Anjali Singh put up a brave fight but lost 5-0 to Tiah-Mai Ayton, another English opponent. Vini, fighting in the 60kg category, narrowly lost 3-2 to Ella Lonsdale. In the 70kg division, Akansha Phalaswal went down 4-1 against England's Lilly Deacon.

Despite the narrow losses, these silver medal wins mark an impressive achievement for the Indian boxing contingent, emphasizing the talent and determination among India's young boxers. With day two of the finals beginning, India’s hopes remain high as more medal contenders step into the ring, aiming to add to the country's medal count and make the nation proud on the international stage.

Day 1 Results

Women's Division:

48 kg: Chanchal Chaudhary (IND) - Disqualified (Round 3) vs. Ruby White (ENG)

57 kg: Anjali Kumari Singh (IND) - Lost 5-0 to Tiah-Mai Ayton (ENG)

60 kg: Vini (IND) - Lost 3-2 to Ella Lonsdale (ENG)

70 kg: Akansha Phalaswal (IND) - Lost 4-1 to Lilly Deacon (ENG)

75 kg: Krisha Verma (IND) - Won 5-0 against Lerika Simon (GER)

Men's Division:

75 kg: Rahul Kundu (IND) - Lost 4-1 to Joseph Awinongya (USA)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor