U Mumba TT set to take on Kolkata ThunderBlades in UTT Juniors final

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 7 : After two weeks of intense competition, two teams, U Mumba TT and Kolkata ThunderBlades, will battle for the UTT Juniors trophy at the EKA Arena on Sunday, June 8. Prateek Tulsani and Ananya Muralidharan, representing the team from Mumbai, will take on Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar from the Kolkata franchise as per the UTT press release.

In the first semi-final, U Mumba TT emerged victorious over the Jaipur Patriots despite an early setback when Trishul Surapureddy beat Prateek 2-1 in the boys' singles. However, Prateek and Ananya pulled it back in the mixed doubles when they beat Trishul and his teammate Shreya Dhar 3-0. In the girls' singles, Ananya secured a win in her first set against Shreya, securing a place in the final for U Mumba TT.

U Mumba TT's Prateek Tulsani and Ananya Muralidhar dominated the league stage, scoring 29 points to finish at the summit. With 25 points, they secured their semi-final berth.

In the second semi-final, the Kolkata ThunderBlades were triumphant over the Dempo Goa Challengers. It was a closely-fought match from the get-go, with Ritvik edging past Sahil Rawat 2-1. The mixed doubles saw the Goa team pull one back with a 2-1 victory led by Sahil and Aarya Redkar, but a straight-sets win by Swara Karmakar over Aarya in the girls singles ensured their team reached five points and secured a place in the final.

The ThunderBlades, represented by Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmarkar, earned 26 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor