Uber Cup 2024: India thrash Canada 4-1 in opening tie

Chengdu [China], April 27 : The Indian women's team, who went into the tournament lacking international experience, stamped dominance as they overwhelmed Canada 4-1 in the opening Group A tie of the Uber Cup in Chengdu, China, on Saturday.

Ashmita Chaliha, Isharani Baruha, Priya Konjengbam, Anmol Kharb and Shruti Mishra dazzled in India's stunning victory. The young brigade never made Indians feel the absence of experienced players like PV Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa in the team.

The decisive victory included an amazing performance by Ashmita Chaliha, who startled higher-ranked Michelle Li in the singles.

Chaliha, ranked 53rd, demonstrated remarkable mental fortitude and grit in defeating world no. 25 Li, a gold and silver medalist at the 2014 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, 26-24 24-22 in a 42-minute opening singles match.

In women's singles, Ashmita, Isharani, and Anmol won in straight games, while Priya and Shruti triumphed in women's doubles. The lone flaw in India's amazing victory was Simran Singhi and Ritka Thaker's straight-game defeat.

Priya and Shruti later doubled India's lead. They did a fantastic job, putting India up 2-0 in the tie, defeating Catherine Choi and Jeslyn Chow with ease. Priya and Shruti led 11-3 in the first game. Choi had to play the match without her regular doubles partner, Josephine Wu, but Priya and Shruti took advantage of the situation. Priyan and Shruti immediately took a 19-7 advantage.

The Canadians found a groove in the backend, saving game points, but Priya and Shruti won the sixth game 21-11. In the second game, Priya and Shruti continued their momentum, leading 5-2 against Choi-Chow. The Indian players used shorter rallies to draw errors from the Canadians and capture quick points.

From there, it was practically all one-way gridlock, with Priya and Shruti leading 17-8 and winning the second game 21-10.

With India going 2-0 up in the tie, youngster Isharani won the opening game (21-13) comfortably against Wen Yu Zhang and then went on to take the match by 21-13 21-12, giving India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

However, Canada managed to pull one back, with Jackie Dent and Crystal Lai defeating Simran and Ritka 21-19, 21-15. Anmol demonstrated her calibre again, playing in the final rubber as she did in the continental event, and repairing the Indians' lone defeat with a commanding straight-game (21-15, 21-11) victory over world no. 85 Eliana Zhang.

Now India will face Singapore and China on Sunday and Tuesday respectively in their Group A ties.

