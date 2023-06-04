UFC Vegas 74: Amir Albazi defeats Kai Kara-France via split decision

Nevada [US], June 4 : Iraq's UFC Flyweight Amir Albazi defeated New Zealand's Kai Kara-France in the main event of the UFC Vegas 74 fight night card in a cliff-hanger with both fighters having their moments.

However, at the end of round five, the judges scored the fight in favour of Albazi. Albazi scored the win against Kara-France via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47). Albazi further extended his win streak in the octagon to five.

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1665210039366295553?s=20

Kara-France, who entered the contest with a 24-10 record, registered 89 significant strikes in the fight, compared to Albazi's 51.

The first two rounds were extremely close as Kara-France force his offence on the feet while Albazi scored valuable points with his ground game. Although in the latter rounds, Kara-France seemed to offer more offence compared to Albazi who wasn't active enough.

Kara-France's offence in the later rounds wasn't enough for the judges as they scored in favour of Albazi. Kara-France has now lost two consecutive bouts his last being an Interim title matchup with the now Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, the loss broke his three-fight win streak.

While Albazi is on his way to challenge for the title after his win against the former title challenger. Furthermore, In the co-main event of the fight card, Alex Caceres defeated Daniel Pineda via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in the Featherweight clash.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor