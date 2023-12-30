UKK Season 2: Ramji Kashyap leads Chennai Quick Guns to victory against Mumbai Khiladis

Cuttack, Dec 30 Ramji Kashyap showcased his all-round abilities once again in the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 as Chennai Quick Guns defeated Mumbai Khiladis 36-31 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Kashyap scored 10 points including three skydives during the attack and also stayed on the mat for more than 4 minutes to earn crucial dream run bonus points for the winning side.

Chasing first, Mumbai Khiladis began the contest on a positive note and earned a total of 16 points. However, Chennai also managed to earn a dream run bonus point that helped them increase their lead in the following turn.

They claimed 18 points before the end of the first inning courtesy of a startling performance from Kashyap, who won six points during the second turn to put his team in a comfortable position.

Subhasis Santra and Hrushikesh Murchavade notched up eight points while attacking in the third turn as Mumbai Khiladis got 14 points to increase the difference between the teams. However, Chennai chased the target easily in the last turn to register their third win in the league.

Telugu Yoddhas will take on defending champions Odisha Juggernauts on Sunday, while Rajasthan Warriors will face Mumbai Khiladis.

