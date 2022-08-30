Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick gun in playoffs, Telugu Todhas register biggest win

Chennai Quick Guns booked a place in the semifinals of the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho on Monday. Telugu Yodhas also register a win over Gujarat Giants following a dominant performance.

The in-form Ramji Kashyap's all-around show and P Narsayya's brilliant attack helped Chennai Quick Guns qualify for the playoffs with a 58-42 win over Mumbai Khiladis. For Mumbai Khiladis, Gajanan Shengal scored 11 points.

Amit Patil-led Chennai Quick Guns became the third team to secure a playoff berth.

The league's top attacker and defender, Ramji Kashyap of Chennai Quick Guns defended for six minutes and 37 seconds and also scored 11 points in the attack while he was supported superbly by Narsayya who added 14 points for the winning team with his five dismissals, four of those coming on breathtaking dives.

In the second match of the day, Telugu Yoddhas registered the biggest win of Ultimate Kho Kho with a score of 88-21, thanks to Avdhut Patil's impressive defence of six minutes and eight seconds. He, along with skipper Pratik Waikar, first scored eight points together and then added eight more bonuses single-handedly to the team's tally. Telugu Yoddhas finished the first innings with a lead of 45 points at a 53-8 score.

Avdhut Patil's brilliant performance helped his team hand a thrashing 88-21 defeat to Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra.

The win also helped Telugu Yoddhas progress into the knockouts by ending Mumbai Khiladis' hopes of a Last-4 place. Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants have already entered the playoffs.

Mumbai Khiladis will face Odisha Juggernauts while Chennai Quick Guns will square off against Rajasthan Warriors on August 30.

Odisha Juggernauts lead the points table with 21 points from eight matches, winning seven of them.

Playoffs will begin on September 2 with eliminator and qualifier one while qualifier two will take place the next day. The final will be played on September 4.

Ultimate Kho Kho, India's first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league is promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor