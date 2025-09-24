Under PM Modi, India witnessed revolutionary reforms in sports: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Sep 24 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that India has witnessed revolutionary reforms in sports under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said that a revolution in the country's sports system will help to make the 'FIT India' campaign a big success, which is aimed at making the citizens healthy, and then the country's growth rate will automatically speed up.

He made this statement while addressing a sports programme organised at government-run Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School in Bhopal.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav, who is leading PM Modi's 'Swadeshi' campaign highlighting benefits from GST reforms in Madhya Pradesh, said that the Swadeshi movement will bring economic reforms and prosperity in the country.

CM Yadav said, "Like sports revolution will make India fit and healthy, Swadeshi revolution will bring economic growth. All citizens should support PM Modi's 'Swadeshi' campaign."

Prime Minister Modi had launched the Fit India movement in August 2019.

Addressing the sports event in the presence of students, CM Yadav didn't miss the opportunity to express his excitement about the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, in which India smashed Pakistan.

CM Yadav said, "Abhisek Sharma knocked Pakistan. Like the Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan in wars, our players thrashed them in the playground. It was exciting to see Abhishek Sharma and the Indian Cricket team defeat Pakistan in the Asia Cup."

India vs Pakistan cricket match on Sunday did not just serve up a six-wicket win for the defending champions India, it also delivered a fresh controversy.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf found himself in the middle of a storm after he taunted Indian fans with a provocative "6-0" gesture near the boundary ropes, a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

On-field tensions between Rauf and Indian players also flared. In the fifth over, after Gill cracked a crisp boundary, Rauf exchanged heated words with Abhishek Sharma, forcing umpire Gazi Sohel to step in.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor