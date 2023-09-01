Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates Neeraj, Sreeshankar for remarkable performance in Diamond League 2023

New Delhi [India], September 1 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur extended wishes to India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra and Sreeshankar Murali for the success that they achieved in Zurich Diamond League 2023.

World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra secured the second position in the men's javelin throw event with the best throw of 85.71 m at Zurich on Friday.

While long jumper Sreeshankar finished 5th place in the men's long jump with the best leap of 7.99m. He qualified for the Diamond League Final and Sreeshankar is now only the second Indian athlete, after Neeraj Chopra, to make the cut for a Diamond League Final.

Anurag Thakur took to X, formerly known as Twitter to congratulate the Indian athletes and wrote, "Incredible effort from our World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 at #ZurichDL! 2nd place finish with a huge throw of 85.71m and a spot in his 2nd consecutive #DiamondLeague Final The nation rallies behind you and supports you, Champ. You have given countless moments to rejoice, and this is one of them. Your indomitable resolve is truly praiseworthy."

For Sreeshankar he wrote, "Kudos to #TOPScheme athlete @SreeshankarM for a creditable 5th place in the men's long jump at #ZurichDL, with the best leap of 7.99m Congratulations on qualifying for the #DiamondLeague Final! All the best, and keep illuminating the path and forging ahead; the finest moments are still ahead of you."

The Zurich meet also known as the Weltklasse Zurich, is the 11th leg of the Diamond League 2023 season.

Chopra recently won India's first-ever gold at the World Athletics Championships but failed to defend his Diamond League title, falling just short of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (85.86 m), who took home the trophy. Germany's Julian Weber got the third position with the best throw of 85.04 m.

