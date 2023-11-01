Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur interacts with medallists of Asian Para Games 2023

New Delhi [India], November 1 : Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur interacted and spent quality time with the medallists of Asian Para Games 2022 on Tuesday after their historic win at the Games winning a rich haul of 111 medals including a record 29 Golds.

Sheetal Devi (Para-Archer), Rakesh Kumar (Para-Archer), Suraj (Para-Archer), Bhavina Patel (Para-TT), Ekta Bhyan (Para-Athletics), Nishad Kumar (Para-Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para-Badminton), Krishna Nagar (Para-Badminton) along with the Coaches met with the Minister at his residence yesterday.

The meeting was fun and interactive where the Medallists shared their experiences, and learnings from the Game while exchanging gifts and mementos with the Minister. Anurag Thakur also celebrated their historic triumph with sweets and personalised written messages on their medal's ribbon.

In addition, Krishna Nagar also gifted the Minister with a badminton racquet, appreciating his support for Para-Athletes and Para-Sports in the nation.

Anurag Thakur lauded the efforts of all Para-Athletes and acknowledged their role in making India a sporting superpower and assured them of continued by the Government.

India ended their Para Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou with a total of 111 medals, consisting of 29 golds, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals. India finished at number fifth in the medal tally.

India won 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silver and 20 bronze medals. In para-badminton, India won four gold and silver medals each and 13 bronze medals, a total of 21 medals.

India captured seven medals in archery, with two golds, three silver and seven bronze medals. India won six para-shooting medals, two gold, silver and bronze medals each.

In chess, India won eight medals, including two gold, a silver and five bronze medals.

India won four medals, including one gold, silver and two bronze in para-canoe and three medals in para-lifting, including a silver and two bronze. India won a silver and bronze in para-judo, and two bronze medals in para table-tennis.

