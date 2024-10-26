UP CM Yogi Adityanath attends prize distribution ceremony of 25th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath graced the prize distribution ceremony of the winning players of the 25th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship 2024 on Saturday.

CM Yogi extended wishes to the winners of the 25th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship and stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports has gone through a "big transformation."

"When we think positively, our energy progresses in a positive direction. In the last 10 years, sports activities have gone through a big transformation under the leadership of PM Modi. Khelo India, Sansad Khelkood Pratiyogita and Fit India movement, all of these are related to sports activity. UP has also tried to associate itself with this vision of PM Modi," CM Yogi said during the event.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Yogi held 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur and interacted with the women and listened to their grievances.

During the 'Janta Darshan', people presented a range of issues before the Uttar Pradesh CM as he listened patiently and forwarded their letters to the concerned authorities and issued necessary directions for speedy and satisfactory disposal of their issues while at the same time assuring the people that no injustice would be done to anyone.

Soon after becoming the Chief Minister in 2017, Yogi Adityanath started the Janta Darshan with the primary aim of resolving the complaints and grievances of the people as soon as possible.

In a post on X, Yogi Adityanath's Office wrote, "Dedicated to public service is the resolution and public welfare is the aim. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today heard the problems of people from different districts in 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned officials to provide quick and effective solutions to public problems on a priority basis."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor