UPKL Season 2: Purvanchal Panthers stun Kanpur Warriors to stay alive in do-or-die week

Noida, Jan 6 Purvanchal Panthers delivered a crucial and confidence-boosting performance on Day 13 of the do-or-die week of Season 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), defeating Kanpur Warriors 45–30 to keep their campaign firmly alive in the competition being conducted in Noida, on Tuesday.

The contest began with both sides testing each other cautiously, with Kanpur Warriors attempting to apply early pressure. Purvanchal Panthers stayed composed despite being pushed into difficult situations and ensured the first half remained closely fought, with neither team able to establish a decisive advantage before the break.

The momentum shifted decisively in the second half. Purvanchal Panthers showed resilience under pressure, producing a series of timely super tackles to halt Kanpur’s charge. Building on that defensive stand, Purvanchal turned the tables by inflicting two all-outs on Kanpur Warriors, swinging the match firmly in their favour. As the defence tightened, the raiding unit grew more aggressive and decisive, allowing Purvanchal to steadily extend their lead.

Raid leader Hritik Rathi played a pivotal role in the victory, finishing with 14 raid points and repeatedly breaching the Kanpur defence at key moments. At the other end, Shivam Teotia anchored the defensive unit superbly, collecting nine tackle points and ensuring Kanpur were denied any chance of a comeback.

Purvanchal Panthers eventually closed out a comprehensive 45–30 victory, a result that surprised many and proved vital in keeping their playoff hopes alive as UPKL Season 2 moves deeper into its decisive phase.

Earlier, Day 12 of UPKL Season 2 unfolded during a decisive phase of the league at the Noida Indoor Stadium and was attended by television actors Anup Upadhyay and Vishwajeet Soni. On the mat, Yamuna Yoddhas edged Ganga Kings of Mirzapur 49–44 in a thrilling contest, sealing the win with a late all-out.

Lucknow Lions dominated Aligarh Tigers 52–35, forcing early all-outs and controlling the match throughout. Kashi Kings returned to form with a commanding 52–32 victory over Purvanchal Panthers after a strong second half. With only a few matches remaining, the race for the top positions has tightened significantly.

