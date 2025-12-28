UPKL Season 2: Young talent Himesh Tewatiya shines as Purvanchal Panthers edge Aligarh Tigers in thriller

Noida, Dec 28 Purvanchal Panthers pulled off a narrow 38–37 victory over Aligarh Tigers in a fiercely-contested encounter on Day 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 at the Noida Stadium in Noida on Sunday.

The match began with Aligarh Tigers showing strong defensive intent, forcing an early all-out to take control. Purvanchal Panthers regrouped quickly and responded with an all-out effort of their own, bringing the contest back on level terms. Young raider Himesh Tewatiya played a key role in the comeback, helping Purvanchal briefly move ahead by a single point.

Aligarh Tigers recovered after being wiped out and went into halftime holding a two-point lead, setting up a tense second half. The contest remained tightly poised after the break, with both sides trading points and neither able to establish a clear advantage.

The momentum shifted again when Aligarh Tigers forced another all-out, but Purvanchal Panthers responded immediately through resolute defence, inflicting an all-out of their own to regain the lead. Himesh continued to apply pressure in the raiding department, while Purvanchal’s defensive unit stepped up in the closing stages.

With the match hanging in the balance until the final raids, Purvanchal Panthers held their nerve in the dying moments to clinch a dramatic one-point victory, capping off a contest that remained unpredictable throughout.

Himesh Tewatiya’s performance once again highlighted how the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League continues to provide a competitive platform for emerging talent to step up on the big stage.

Earlier on Saturday, Gazab Ghaziabad produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Yamuna Yoddhas 56–28 on Day 3 of Season 2 in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida.

Gazab Ghaziabad took control of the contest early, combining aggressive raiding with a disciplined defensive effort to put Yamuna Yoddhas under sustained pressure.

A total of 12 teams are competing in UPKL Season 2. Each team will play 11 matches in a round-robin format. The season will feature 69 matches, including one exhibition match. Several international-level players, including Vinay Tewatia, Arjun Deshwal, Mohammad Aman, Abhimanyu, and RP Singh, are participating in the league.

The first season of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League was organised in 2024 with the cooperation of UP Kabaddi Association and was won by Lucknow Lions. The Lucknow Lions defeated the Sangam Challengers 59-33 to win the championship. Awadh Ramdoot, Brij Stars, Ganga Kings of Mirzapur, Kashi Kings, Lucknow Lions, Yamuna Yodhas, and Sangam Challengers are the other teams in the fray.

