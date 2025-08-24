US Open 2025: Raducanu brushes past Shibahara to claim first win at Flushing Meadows since 2021 title run

New York, Aug 24 Emma Raducanu marked her return to the US Open winners’ circle on Sunday with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 first-round victory over Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara — her first win at the venue since her stunning 2021 title run.

Under the lights of Louis Armstrong Stadium, the 22-year-old Brit showed no signs of nerves, setting the tone early with a confident ace and an opening hold to love. In contrast, Shibahara struggled on serve, double-faulting to concede an early break as Raducanu’s aggressive baseline play dictated proceedings, as per the tournament website.

"Of course, I’m very, very pleased to have won that match. It’s my first win here since 2021, so it’s extra special.

“First rounds are always difficult, especially at a Slam, there are nerves. Playing Ena, she’s really tricky, she hit so many balls on the baseline I wasn’t expecting to dip. She obviously came through qualifying, you then feel like you have a little bit of an advantage playing already.

“I’m just very pleased, how I managed myself and managed my game through that match,” said the Brit.

Raducanu’s relentless return game and movement proved too much. A dazzling cross-court forehand on the run helped her secure a double break before she closed out the opening set with a smart overhead following a sprint to track down a drop shot.

Having struggled with injuries and inconsistency since her fairytale 2021 title, Raducanu arrived in New York with growing momentum. With a new coach and renewed focus, the world No. 36 showcased the form that once made her a Grand Slam champion.

In the second set, Raducanu’s depth and control overwhelmed Shibahara, who couldn’t find an answer to her opponent’s precision and pace. The Brit closed out the match in just 62 minutes to book a second-round showdown with either No. 24 seed Veronika Kudermetova or qualifier Janice Tjen.

With strong results earlier this season, including deep runs in Miami and Washington, and a gritty battle with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati, Raducanu’s US Open campaign looks promising ..

