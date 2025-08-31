US Open: Ostapenko issues apology for 'no class, no education' comment towards Townsend

New Delhi, Aug 31 Jelena Ostapenko has issued an apology for her "no class" and "no education" comments towards Taylor Townsend during a heated US Open row.

Ostapenko has accused Townsend of having "no education and no class" in a fiery post-match exchange at Flushing Meadows after losing to the American 7-5 6-1 in the second round.

Tension between the pair escalated after a net cord went in Townsend's favour during a 7-5, 6-1 second-round win - and 25th seed Ostapenko accused her of not apologising.

The pair had a curt handshake after Townsend clinched victory before Latvian Ostapenko made a comment at the net. Both players continued to express their views in an animated argument at Ostapenko's chair.

Later at a press conference, Townsend said, "She told me I have no education, no class, and to see what happens if we play each other outside of the US."

Ostapenko now took to Instagram to explain her side while addressing her behaviour and wrote, "I wanted to apologise for some of the things I said during my second-round singles match."

"English is not my native language so when I said education, I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court.

"I appreciate the support as I continue to learn and grow as a person and a tennis player. Goodbye New York and I look forward to being back next year," she added.

Following her doubles win alongside partner Katerina Siniakova on Saturday, Townsend told reporters she had still not heard from Ostapenko personally but she welcomed the public apology.

"That's nice that she did that, that she apologised. That's fine. That's cool. At the end of the day, I think that it's a learning lesson for her.

"I mean, the fact of the matter is, like I said the other day, I’m still playing. So I don’t have time to be tapped in on what she’s got going on and what she says,” Townsend said.

"I had a job to do today. Got it done in the doubles. Like I said, this is part of it, right, being able to disconnect from whatever is happening on the outside, because I have a goal while I’m here. I said it last night, just keeping the main thing the main thing, which is I’m here to continue to grow and grow as a player and play my best tennis and put that on display. Anything that gets in the way of that has got to go," Towsend said in post game press conference.

