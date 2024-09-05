US Open: Pegula upsets Swiatek to enter first major semifinal

New York, Sep 5 Jessica Pegula earned the biggest win of her Grand Slam career in Arthur Ashe Stadium, moving past world No.1 Iga Swiatek, 6-2, 6-4, to reach her first major semifinal.

Pegula entered this year’s main draw with six Grand Slam quarterfinals to her name in her last 14 appearances at the majors, though this year she had not been past the second round at any major.

The victory is Pegula's fourth career win over Swiatek and first since the 2023 Omnium Banque Nationale. She joined Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova as the only players to notch four wins over the Pole, according to WTA stats.

The world no.6 joined Emma Navarro to put two Americans in the US Open semifinals for the second consecutive year.

Pegula will face last year's semifinalist Karolina Muchova for a spot in her first major final.

“She’s so good, so talented, so athletic, I love how she just doesn’t play (due to injury) and just comes out and beats everybody," Pegula said of her next opponent. “She’s a really good player. I know she has a lot of experience going deep in Slams as well, so I’m going to have to bring my tennis. I’ll worry about that, maybe when I wake up in the morning."

Muchova returned to the semifinals after defeating Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 earlier in the day.

Muchova was forced to miss nine months on tour because of a wrist injury following her semifinal run last September in New York.

A finalist at Roland Garros last June and final four participant at Flushing Meadows last September, Muchova required right wrist surgery in February 2024. She returned to competitive action with a grass court stint at the end of June. Just how Muchova is performing at this elite level.

Muchova is just the second Czech WTA star in the Open Era to make consecutive semifinals at the US Open, after Helena Sukova in 1986 and 1987. Sukova reached the final in 1986, losing out on the silverware to Martina Navratilova.

