US Open: Sinner in QFs, sets Medvedev showdown 

New York, Sep 3 World No. 1 Italian Jannik Sinner battled past home favorite Tommy Paulin in a fourth round match to enter the US Open quarterfinals in Tuesday.

Paul roared on by a raucous American crowd, gave top-seeded Sinner all he could handle for two sets before the Italian created some late separation to seal a 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-1 victory.

Sinner is now the only man this year to reach the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slams. The 23-year-old won his maiden major title at the Australian Open before reaching the Roland Garros semis and the Wimbledon quarters.

The Italian is the eighth male player to reach all four majors quarterfinals in the same season since 2000. He joins an illustrious list that also includes Novak Djokovic (8 times), Roger Federer (8), Rafael Nadal (5), Andy Murray (4), David Ferrer (2), Stan Wawrinka (1) and Andre Agassi (1).

He will now face Daniil Medvedev in a battle of the only two major champions remaining in the draw. The duo most recently clashed in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, where Medvedev triumphed in five sets to snap a five-match losing streak against the World No. 1 and take a 7-5 lead in their rivalry. Sinner beat Medvedev to win this year's Australian Open.

Paul began strong, breaking twice to lead 4-1, but Sinner responded by winning four consecutive games to take the lead. In the first-set tiebreak, Sinner dominated, winning four straight points from 3-3.

The intensity peaked during a grueling 18-shot rally in the second-set tiebreak, where Sinner leveled the score at 4-4 with a powerful backhand passing shot after an intense scramble.

Sinner took a commanding two-set lead with powerful serves and decisive returns on set point. Three games later, he was up 3-0 in the third set, and he swiftly closed out the match in just 39 minutes, following grueling battles in the first two sets.

