USA sack head coach Gregg Berhalter after Copa America exit

Washington, July 11 The USA have sacked head coach Gregg Berhalter following their Copa America group-stage exit.

The 50-year-old rejoined the men's national football team in 2023 for a second spell, having led USA to the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup, but defeats to Panama and Uruguay on home soil have brought an end to 14-match tenure.

"Gregg Berhalter has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team, effective immediately," US Soccer Federation said in a statement.

U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker will lead and has launched a search for Berhalter’s replacement.

"We are deeply grateful to Gregg for his commitment the past five years to the Men’s National Team and to U.S. Soccer. Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organization and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward. We wish Gregg all the best in his future endeavors, and we know he will find success in his next coaching position," said Crocker.

Berhalter compiled a 44 wins, 17 losses and 13 draws record in 74 matches as USMNT head coach and 29 wins, 9 losses and 7 draws record in official competitions during his tenure, leading the USMNT to a successful 2022 World Cup qualification campaign.

"Our immediate focus is on finding a coach who can maximize our potential as we continue to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and we have already begun our search process,” Crocker added.

Berhalte's first stint as head coach ended in 2022 with an investigation into his past conduct. He was four years into the role when he admitted kicking his wife when they were teenagers.

In 2022, he became the first former national team player to coach the US at a World Cup, leading the youngest team on the field in the tournament to a second-place finish in Group B with five points after draws against Wales and England and a win against Iran, before falling to the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

Under his guidance, the USMNT won the 2021 Gold Cup and two Concacaf Nations League titles.

