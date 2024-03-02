Usman Khawaja forced to remove black dove sticker from his bat against NZ

Wellington, March 2 Australian opener Usman Khawaja rekindled the controversy surrounding the black dove sticker as he was forced to remove the black dove sticker from his bat on Day 3 of the first Test match against New Zealand, at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

Unfortunately, during Australia's second innings on Saturday morning, Khawaja fractured his bat. The thirty-six-year-old had to remove the decal of the dove clutching an olive branch before he could continue his batting while Matt Renshaw hurried onto the field with an extra bat.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Khawaja's request to wear the dove during the Test series against Pakistan, calling it a "political protest." Despite this, the Queenslander has continued to wear it during his net sessions. Despite this, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley and Test captain Pat Cummins have pledged their full support to the player, who was born in Islamabad. The veteran was again censured by the apex body of the sport when he wore a black armband during the series opener against Pakistan.

However, the southpaw was out for twenty-eight after Tom Blundell brilliantly stumped Glenn Phillips with his bowling.

Earlier in the first inning, Lyon top-scored with 41, but the visitors were bowled out for 169, leaving New Zealand with a daunting 369 to win. Tom Latham was removed by the off-spinner shortly before the players left for lunch. Australia bowled the Black Caps out for 179 in response to their first innings total of 383 runs, giving them a commanding 204-run lead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor