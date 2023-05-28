Uttar Pradesh Hockey wins 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Uttar Pradesh Hockey won the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023 on Sunday after defeating Hockey Association of Odisha in the Final at the iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh to finish third in the competition.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey won the tournament by defeating the Hockey Association of Odisha 7-1. Ujjwal Pal (6', 38', 47') converted three penalty corners, while Rahul Yadav (30'), Ketan Kushwaha (39'), Rahul Rajhbar (52'), and Team Captain Ajeet Yadav (54') each scored a goal to secure their victory. Deonath Nanwar (57') scored the only goal for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

The 3rd/4th place match saw Hockey Haryana claim a 4-2 comeback win over Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Tushar Parmar (14') and Subhan Abid (22') scored to give Hockey Madhya Pradesh a comfortable lead, but Hockey Haryana fought back with goals from Sunil (29', 51'), Happy (37'), and Neeraj (58') to secure their victory.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Hockey reached the Final by defeating Hockey Haryana 7-0 while Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-1 in the Semi-Finals.

In the first Semi-Final match between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Haryana 7-0. Uttar Pradesh Hockey got off to a good start with goals from Ujjwal Pal (4', 34'), Ketan Kushwaha (14', 33'), and Rahul Rajbhar (38', 51'). Rahul Yadav (17') also scored to help his team keep the lead and win the game. It should be noted that Uttar Pradesh Hockey is undefeated in the tournament thus far.

"The team played according to the plans," said Uttar Pradesh Hockey manager and Coach Vikas Pal of their successful performance in this tournament so far. "We are yet to play our best game. I am hoping we will show what we are capable of in the Final. We will look to create and convert more penalty corners in the Finals and hopefully, we will repeat our last year's feat."

Hockey Odisha defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-1 in the second Semi-Final. Deepak Pradhan (19', 57') scored twice for the Odisha Hockey Association. Pradip Mandal (9') also scored a goal for his team. Aashir Adil Khan (45') scored the lone goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh in response.

