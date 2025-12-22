Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Almora

Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], December 22 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the "Sansad Khel Mahotsav" at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Stadium in Almora. The sports festival was launched on Monday to promote the Fit India, Fit Uttarakhand vision.

In addition to the Uttarakhand CM, Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta was present at the Sansad Khel Mahotsav.

According to the state government, under CM Dhami's leadership, a new sports culture has taken shape in the state. Sports infrastructure is being developed at scale, and under the new sports policy, athletes' talent is being recognised and encouraged across Uttarakhand.

After the inauguration, CM Dhami said his government aims to make Uttarakhand a sports hub and plans to launch a state-level sports league.

"Our government, with the aim of making Uttarakhand a sports hub, is planning and implementing a sports league plan in the state. Under this plan, 23 sports academies will be established in eight major cities of the state, through which 920 world-class athletes and thousands of other players will receive high-level training. Furthermore, our government is also working rapidly towards establishing Uttarakhand's first sports university in Haldwani and the first women's sports college in Lohaghat," CM Dhami said.

Earlier on December 21, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, inaugurated the Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025-26 in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, adding further momentum to the nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots sporting culture.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav aims to encourage community participation, foster sportsmanship and identify emerging local talent by organising a range of sporting activities across constituencies nationwide.

As part of the inaugural programme in Majuli, a half-marathon was organised with two categories: one for male participants and the other for female participants. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with approximately 1,000 runners across age groups and across three distance categories.

Prize money was awarded to both male and female runners, with Rs 50,000 for the winner, Rs 15,000 for the first runner-up, Rs 7,000 for the second runner-up, Rs 5,000 for the third runner-up and Rs 3,000 for the fourth runner-up, acknowledging the dedication and sporting spirit of the participants.

The launch of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Jorhat reaffirms the commitment to promoting fitness, youth empowerment and an inclusive sporting culture, while fostering community spirit and encouraging local sporting talent across the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor