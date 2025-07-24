'Variable bounce and two-paced wicket': Sudharsan on gritty half-century at Old Trafford

Manchester, July 24 India batter Sai Sudharsan grabbed the opportunity with both hands and scored a calculated and gritty half-century in the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford.

Replacing Karun Nair in the side, Sudharsan maximised his chance and played a knock of 61 in 151 balls, including seven fours. He was also involved in a crucial 75-run stand with Rishabh Pant before the wicketkeeper-batter retired hurt following a blow on his right toe, which later turned out to be a fracture and will probably rule him out of the remainder of the clash.

Talking about his knock, the right-handed batter said he was trying to spend as much time as possible on the crease to get adapted to the variable bounce on the pitch.

"There is a bit of variable bounce and two-paced wicket as well. And overcast is also there. So, throughout the day there was cloud cover, throughout the day the ball was moving, ball was doing something or the other from the wicket. I negotiated that really well and I thought I played a bit tighter and took some time in the wicket," Sudharsan said in the post-day press conference.

The Gujarat Titans opener further credited captain Shubman Gill for keeping transparency after being dropped from the playing XI following the first Test in Leeds.

"Of course, after the first game, Shubhi had a conversation with me that because of the combination and we playing in Edgbaston and kind of wicket that is, he came and gave me the complete behind the scenes, what happened that because I was not playing.

"He is very communicative, as well as captain Shubhi expresses really well, he tells everybody what he is expecting, and he tells everybody what good we are doing as well, just to reassure the players of the team. So, I think it is seeing Shubhi from IPL and it has been a really great journey to be a part of," Sudharsan added.

On dealing with the pressure of replacing another batter, the No. 3 batter said he is seeing it as an opportunity to make a mark for himself in the side.

"And to be honest, I am not looking at this as a pressure set, it is a great opportunity for me to go out there and express myself. So, I am not looking it as pressure. Yes, the game is all about pressure and handling it really well. So, I am trying to play the situation very well and what I can do best for my team. So, that is the most important thought or that is the most important thing which is right up in my mind rather than me playing my first test or rather than me playing in place of another batter.

As a batter or as a player for the team, I am trying to do my best when I get in there not to think about, did I play the last game or am I replacing somebody so that I have to definitely get runs, not like that," Sudharsan concluded.

India were 264/4 at stumps with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur batting on identical scores of 19.

