"Very happy to be here": PV Sindhu after attending first edition of the Pink Power Run

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5 : Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu expressed his feelings after attending the first edition of the Pink Power Run to raise awareness about breast cancer

The Olympic silver medallist attended the official announcement of the 1st Edition of Pink Power Run which is set to take place this year in Hyderabad on Thursday.

"I am very happy to be here...it is going to happen on September 29th...this Pink Power Run will create a lot of awareness regarding breast cancer in people..." Sindhu told ANI.

Sindhu secured a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a Tokyo Olympics bronze medal in 2020, she returned home empty-handed for the first time in her career in the Olympics.

The 29-year-old shuttler was one of India's brightest medal prospects and was targetting a historic hat-trick of medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 but India suffered another setback in the quest for a medal in badminton after Sindhu crashed down in the women's singles Round of 16.

She fell against sixth-seeded Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao in straight sets 19-21, 14-21. The defeat marked the first time Sindhu failed to win an Olympic medal.

After the loss, Sindhu took to X and wrote about her defeat and pointed out that her journey to the Paris Olympics was marked by some injuries and some time away from the game. But despite all this, she feels blessed to have represented her nation in Paris.

"Paris 2024: A Beautiful Journey but a difficult loss. This loss is one of the hardest of my career. It will take time to accept, but as life moves forward, I know I will come to terms with it. The journey to Paris 2024 was a battle, marked by two years of injuries and long periods away from the game. Despite these challenges, standing here and representing my wonderful country at a third Olympics makes me feel truly blessed," said Sindhu.

https://x.com/Pvsindhu1/status/1819307459191656655

The shuttler also said that she is fortunate to continue competing at the highest level and inspiring a new generation. She also revealed her future plans, aiming to continue after a small break.

"I am incredibly fortunate to compete at this level and, even more importantly, to inspire a generation. Your messages have been a tremendous source of comfort during this time. My team and I gave everything we had for Paris 2024, leaving it all on the court with no regrets. Regarding my future, I want to be clear: I will continue, albeit after a small break. My body, and more importantly, my mind need it. However, I plan to carefully evaluate the journey ahead, finding more joy in playing the sport I love so very much," she added.

