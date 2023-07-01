"Very happy to make my return with 87.66 m throw": Neeraj Chopra on winning Lausanne Diamond League

Lausanne [Switzerland], July 1 : Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed happiness over his performance at Lausanne Diamond League on Friday and thanked people for their support.

This was Neeraj Chopra's second big win of the season after he clinched the Doha Diamond League in May this year.

"Very happy to make my return with a 87.66m throw and first place finish at #LausanneDL. Thanks for your prayers and support. Jai hind!" Neeraj said in a tweet.

Neeraj clinched the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 title with the best throw of 87.66 metres on Friday.

He returned from an injury that had caused him to miss some competitions after his Diamond League 2023 event held in Doha in May.

Neeraj's first attempt went invalid and he achieved 83.52 metres in his second attempt. The athlete bettered his throw in the third attempt (85.04 m) and his fourth went invalid again.

Neeraj's 'golden arm' did its magic in the fifth attempt as he achieved a distance of 87.66 m. The sixth attempt was 84.15 m.

Long jump athlete Sreeshankar finished in the fifth position with a best jump of 7.88 m.

Sreeshankar started with a decent jump of 7.75 m followed by 7.63 m. His third attempt was the best at 7.88 m followed by 7.59 m and 7.66 m.

