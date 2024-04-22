"Very proud of how you handled tough situations": Viswanathan Anand hails D Gukesh for winning FIDE Candidates 2024

New Delhi [India], April 22 : Former Chess World champion Viswanathan Anand praised newly crowned FIDE Candidates 2024 champion D Gukesh for becoming the youngest challenger and said he is impressed with how the 17-year-old played and handled tough situations.

The 17-year-old Indian on Monday created history as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming youngest-ever challenger to the world title after an exciting final round in Toronto.

Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done . I’m personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) April 22, 2024

He is only the second Indian player to win the Candidates Tournament, after Viswanathan Anand. Five-time world champion Anand's victory came in 2014.

In Round 14, Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and secure his victory.

With this victory, the 17-year-old is now the youngest player to go to the World Championship final, where he will take on China's Ding Liren.

At the age of twelve, Gukesh became the third youngest Grandmaster in chess history, and he has been in the news ever since.

At the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, he took home a silver medal.

