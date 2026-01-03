Video: Armed Forces Bowl Parachutist Falls 35 Feet After Parachute Gets Tangled in Netting

Ahead of the Armed Forces Bowl 2026 rugbyl match between the Texas State Bobcats and Rice Owls, a parachute stunt was performed and went awry on Friday, January 2. The man performing the stunt fell from 35 feet after his parachute tangled in the cable of the field goal netting.

Video: Parachutist falls 35 ft after parachute gets caught in field goal netting at Rice Owls vs. Texas State Bobcats game at Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.

However, he did not sustain any serious injuries. The video of the stunt went viral on the internet. The mishap took place at Fort Worth’s Amon G. Carter Stadium, where five parachutists had performed the stunt by landing on the game field, but one of the parachutists' parachute accidently caught in a cable supporting the field-goal netting and hung him in the air for seconds before he hit to the ground.

The audience shouted loudly seeing the mishap, where commentators also expressed concern about whether the parachutist was injured, an Armed Forces Bowl spokesman told the Houston Chronicle. The official said that the man walked after falling without any serious injury and no one on the ground was injured.

The parachute stunt was performed by a team known as All Veteran Group, which consists of military veterans and has performed many times during football matches and other sports events since its existence in 2011.

The three parachutists landed safely on the field on Friday. One had a hard landing experience and another missed the playing field. A spokesman who was aware of the incident said the incident caused due to high winds.