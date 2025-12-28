Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jaiswal to join Mumbai squad ahead of Goa clash, confirms MCA Secretary

New Delhi, Dec 28 India’s left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to link up with the Mumbai squad ahead of their Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) clash against Goa on December 31, confirmed Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar.

Jaiswal, who turns 24 on Sunday, missed Mumbai’s opening two matches in Jaipur due to his recovery from acute gastroenteritis. “Yashaswi will play in the game against Goa, which is the one happening on December 31. He will be joining the team either on 29th evening or 30th morning,” Khanvilkar told IANS on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Jaiswal was hospitalised with stomach cramps after Mumbai’s final Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League fixture against Rajasthan, with tests confirming acute gastroenteritis and doctors advising a week’s rest.

With veteran India opener Rohit Sharma opening the batting for Mumbai in the first two matches of the competition, Jaiswal is now set to come into the team in his place, starting from the game against Goa, set to be played at the Anantam Ground on New Year’s Eve.

Jaiswal is expected to feature in more matches for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, though his availability will hinge on India’s squad selection for the three-game ODI series against New Zealand, which begins in Vadodara on January 11.

Jaiswal had slammed 116 not out - his maiden ODI century - in the series decider against South Africa, which India won by nine wickets at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. He had opened the innings with Rohit Sharma and will team up with the former India captain against.

Mumbai, led by India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, has enjoyed a great start to their 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign. They defeated Sikkim by eight wickets in their first Elite Group C clash, before registering a 51-run win over Uttarakhand. Mumbai will next face Chhattisgarh in round three of the competition at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground on Monday.

