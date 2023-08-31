Vikram Raut becomes first bodybuilder from Odisha to clinch Pro Card

Takatpur (Odisha) [India], August 31 : Vikram Raut became the first bodybuilder from Odisha to win a Pro Card following his successful stint in the ICN (I Compete Natural) National Bodybuilding Championship in Chennai.

Hailing from the Mayurbhanj district, Vikram surpassed 400 participants from all over the country to clinch two gold medals in Men's Bodybuilding and Men's Physique and a Pro Card with a cash prize on August 26.

"ICN (I Compete Natural) is the only federation in India that promotes natural bodybuilding. They come from Australia and organise a competition in Chennai. There were around 400 contestants and I won two gold medals and a Pro Card. This is the first Pro Card that has been won in Odisha," Vikram said while speaking to ANI.

After clinching the Pro Card, Vikram will now be considered as a professional bodybuilder and he is also eligible to participate at the international level.

The 28-year-old had a dream to win a gold medal since his childhood. In order to get close to his dream he opened a gymnasium named Legend in the Takatpur area and worked hard for the last 5 to 6 years. He became the only bodybuilder to achieve the Pro card in Odisha.

