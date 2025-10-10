Vinay wins gold at Para Powerlifting World Championships 2025

Cairo [Egypt], October 10 : India's rising para powerlifting star Vinay has brought glory to the nation by winning the Gold Medal in the 72kg Junior Category at the Para Powerlifting World Championships (PWC) 2025 held in Cairo, Egypt, on day 2 of the Championship, as per a release from PWC.

Vinay recorded an impressive series of 137kg, 142kg and 147kg in his three attempts. His final lift of 147kg was ruled invalid by the referees, but his second successful lift of 142kg was enough to secure the Gold Medal, narrowly defeating Mikolaj Kociubinski of Poland, who lifted 141kg. The Bronze Medal was claimed by Sebastian F. of Ecuador with 137Kg.

This marks Vinay's second major international triumph - earlier, he clinched Gold at the Para Powerlifting World Cup 2024 in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, competing in the 59kg Junior Category with a lift of 120kg.

Hailing from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Vinay's journey is one of courage and determination. Born into a poor family, his father works as a daily wager. Vinay's life changed when Mr J.P. Singh, Coach of the Indian Para Powerlifting Team, discovered his talent at a state-level meet. Under Mr Singh's mentorship, Vinay transformed his potential into world-class performance.

This Gold Medal not only brings immense pride to India but also strengthens Vinay's position on the qualification pathway for the Los Angeles Paralympics 2028.

After winning the Gold, elated Vinay said, "This medal is not just mine - it belongs to every person who believed in me when I had nothing. From Gorakhpur's small streets to the world stage in Cairo, this journey was not easy. I thank Indian team coach Mr. Jitender Pal Singh, Mr. Rajinder Singh Rahelu and Nitn Arya Sir who saw potential in me when no one else did. I dedicate this Gold to my family, my country and every young athlete who dares to dream beyond circumstances."

JP Singh, Indian Team Coach, said, "Vinay's victory is a reflection of what hard work, discipline and faith can achieve. When I first met him, he had raw strength but no formal training. Today, he stands as a world champion. His success shows that with the right support, India's para athletes can conquer any global stage."

India has fielded a strong team of 25 Para Powerlifters with 3 Juniors and 22 Senior Athletes in the World Championships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor