Vinesh Phogat Disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024; Shashi Tharoor Reacts In a Strong-Worded Statement (Watch Video)

In a shocking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 after the wrestler was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final. Vinesh became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event yesterday. "She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from #ParisOlympics2024, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, "Vinesh's triumph up to this point has been hugely impressive. She has shown courage, ability and a tremendous amount of determination...For me, she… pic.twitter.com/QPo6Rk2j1R — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

Tharoor acknowledged Phogat's remarkable achievements leading up to the Olympics, praising her courage, ability, and tremendous determination. “Vinesh's triumph up to this point has been hugely impressive,” Tharoor stated. “She has shown courage, ability, and a tremendous amount of determination. For me, she has won our hearts.” The disqualification has sparked a wave of dismay among fans and officials alike, with Tharoor highlighting the letdown of seeing such a talented athlete's efforts go unrewarded. “I am very disappointed with this news about her technical disqualification,” Tharoor said. “I don’t know how such a thing could have happened, whether our coaches were found wanting in terms of ensuring all the right rules and limits were adhered to.” On each day of competition, there is a medical examination and weigh-in of all boxers competing on that particular day. Each boxer is also given a post-bout medical examination. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), in an official statement, confirmed the disqualification. It also requested all stakeholders to ensure Vinesh Phogat's privacy.

