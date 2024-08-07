Vinesh Phogat Faints at Paris Olympics 2024 Venue Due to Dehydration, Admitted to Hospital

Three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat was hospitalised on Wednesday, August 7, after she fainted at the venue of the Paris Olympics, moments after she was disqualified from the women's 50kg final match. Reports suggest that Phogat collapsed to the ground due to dehydration.

The 29-year-old athlete was disqualified hours before her final match for the gold medal after she was found overweight. This happened on the second day of the competition, and she weighed about 100 grams above the permissible weight.